River Road Asset Management LLC Has $87.24 Million Stock Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,051,815 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 124,126 shares during the quarter. Tripadvisor comprises about 1.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $87,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,384.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,783 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.40. 1,244,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,884. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $28.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.53.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

