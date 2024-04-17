Stone House Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTRA. First Interstate Bank increased its position in Coterra Energy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coterra Energy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 353.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Coterra Energy by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 53,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy
In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on CTRA
Coterra Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,098,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,837. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.21.
Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coterra Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.
About Coterra Energy
Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coterra Energy
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.