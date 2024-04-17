Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Short Interest Update

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 7,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BXP traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.95. 1,416,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,424. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 323.97%.

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

