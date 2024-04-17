BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.75

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €23.75 ($25.27) and last traded at €23.75 ($25.27), with a volume of 32213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €24.15 ($25.69).

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $806.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.59.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in Germany and internationally. The company's Renewable Energies segment is involved in the planning, managing, and construction of wind farms and solar parks; production of power; and sale of photovoltaic systems and components.

