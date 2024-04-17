Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Short Interest Up 8.1% in March

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,620,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the March 15th total of 19,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $114,497,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 91.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,155,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,463 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 271.4% in the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,152,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,987,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 26.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,201,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after buying an additional 1,947,720 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DEI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.88. 1,362,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,586. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently -292.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

