Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 195,165 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 50% compared to the typical volume of 129,796 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.65.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Snap
Insider Activity at Snap
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Snap by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $3,216,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snap Stock Up 4.7 %
SNAP stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 53,849,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,386,230. Snap has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.13.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Snap
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.