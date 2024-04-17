Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $100.92

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.92 and last traded at $100.95, with a volume of 682890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

