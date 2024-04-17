ENI (ETR:ENI) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.81

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €15.81 ($16.82) and last traded at €15.54 ($16.53), with a volume of 4193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €15.74 ($16.75).
ENI Trading Down 2.2 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.07.
About ENI
Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ENI
- What is a Special Dividend?
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.