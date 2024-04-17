iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.01

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.01 and last traded at $61.25, with a volume of 67419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.08.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 509,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,373,000 after acquiring an additional 305,015 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,576,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,254,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 285,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after buying an additional 120,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,554,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,725,000 after buying an additional 120,123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

