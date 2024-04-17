iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.57

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.57 and last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 294552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $570.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECH. Breakout Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 572,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 414,245 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,543,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 921.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 235,200 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,327,000.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

