Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) to Issue GBX 7.10 Dividend

Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Merchants Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON:MRCH opened at GBX 544.56 ($6.78) on Wednesday. Merchants Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 476 ($5.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 586 ($7.29). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 526.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 526.84. The company has a market capitalization of £801.05 million, a PE ratio of 4,161.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

Get Merchants Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mal Patel purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.68) per share, for a total transaction of £2,148 ($2,673.97). Company insiders own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.