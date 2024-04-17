DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE KTF opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $9.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.