DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE KTF opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $9.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DWS Municipal Income Trust
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 Checkup: Mixed Results, Optimism Remains
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Are We in a Bull Market? 4 Factors that Determine a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.