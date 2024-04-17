Uniphar plc (LON:UPR) Announces Dividend Increase – €0.01 Per Share

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Uniphar’s previous dividend of $0.0064. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:UPR opened at GBX 226 ($2.81) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 235.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 216.17. Uniphar has a fifty-two week low of GBX 178 ($2.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300 ($3.73). The firm has a market cap of £617.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,614.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

