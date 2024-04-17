Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4.65 Per Share

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.65 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.55. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ROR stock opened at GBX 323.92 ($4.03) on Wednesday. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 277.20 ($3.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 344.80 ($4.29). The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 322.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 314.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,490.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.61) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.73) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

