Oakworth Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 224.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,447 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,491 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,345,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,285,000 after buying an additional 117,641 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,338,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,839,000 after purchasing an additional 572,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,333,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,998,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,129,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,313,000 after purchasing an additional 195,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,312,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after buying an additional 122,652 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE BBVA traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 758,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,650. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47. The company has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $12.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 14.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

