Key Financial Inc Has $421,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Key Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.19. 935,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,315. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

