SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 118.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 183,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 32,235 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,655,000 after buying an additional 268,157 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $58.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,626,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,857,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.48 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.92.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

