JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

JEPI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.58. 3,008,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,344. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

