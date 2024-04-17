CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $1,235,160.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Thursday, March 21st, Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock traded down $5.07 on Wednesday, hitting $294.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,805. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.47. The stock has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 816.91, a P/E/G ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

View Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.