Key Financial Inc Purchases 10,200 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSMP. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $581,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 196.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter.

BSMP traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 45,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,692. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $24.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

