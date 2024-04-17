Key Financial Inc Has $712,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,634,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,522,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,014. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.50. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

