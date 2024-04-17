Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.04

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.04 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Old Mutual’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Old Mutual Price Performance
Old Mutual stock opened at GBX 45.30 ($0.56) on Wednesday. Old Mutual has a 52 week low of GBX 42.90 ($0.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 58.30 ($0.73). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 49.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46. The stock has a market cap of £2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.00 and a beta of 0.99.
About Old Mutual
