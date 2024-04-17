Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.04

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.04 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Old Mutual’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Old Mutual Price Performance

Old Mutual stock opened at GBX 45.30 ($0.56) on Wednesday. Old Mutual has a 52 week low of GBX 42.90 ($0.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 58.30 ($0.73). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 49.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46. The stock has a market cap of £2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Old Mutual alerts:

About Old Mutual

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.