Gladstone Investment Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 86.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $506.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 80.68% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

