Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOODN opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $24.66.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

