Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance

ASG stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $5.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.