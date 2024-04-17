Opus Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CODI. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Compass Diversified by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Bottiglieri purchased 5,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $109,632.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,843.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Bottiglieri purchased 5,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $109,632.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,843.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $187,149.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,991,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,147,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 75,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,632 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

CODI stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.14. 137,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,006. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.72. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $566.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.07 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CODI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

