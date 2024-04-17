Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.00

Shares of Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 31 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Orion Oyj Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Orion Oyj alerts:

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Orion Oyj will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.