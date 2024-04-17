eBullion (OTCMKTS:EBML) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.50

Shares of eBullion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EBML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

eBullion Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.

About eBullion

eBullion, Inc provides precious metals spot contract trading services for gold and silver trading through electronic trading platform located in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

