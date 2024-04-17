Red Tortoise LLC Has $294,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 20,400.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of VONE stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.56. 68,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,116. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.49. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $183.23 and a 52 week high of $238.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

