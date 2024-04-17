Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Bought by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Warner Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,117,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,828,000 after acquiring an additional 18,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FNDA stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $52.82. 216,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,913. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.39. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $57.30.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

