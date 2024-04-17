Red Tortoise LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Red Tortoise LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 80,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,730,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.36. 3,440,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742,119. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.51 and its 200-day moving average is $106.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

