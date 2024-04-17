TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Up 4.4%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.82. 3,247,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 7,040,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TAL Education Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.37.

TAL Education Group Stock Up 2.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $373.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.96 million. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

See Also

