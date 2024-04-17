Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 million. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 23.39%. On average, analysts expect Community West Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Community West Bancshares Price Performance

CWBC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.24. 35,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Community West Bancshares has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $24.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96.

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Community West Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWBC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 236.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 116,796 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $544,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Community West Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community West Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Featured Articles

