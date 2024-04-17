TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Trading Down 5.1%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) was down 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 58,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 204,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $848.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

