Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 23.60 Per Share

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.60 ($0.29) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Unite Group’s previous dividend of $11.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Unite Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Unite Group stock opened at GBX 937.50 ($11.67) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 965.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 970.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47. Unite Group has a 52-week low of GBX 834.28 ($10.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,069 ($13.31). The company has a market cap of £4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,732.00, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Unite Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,052 ($13.10) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,155 ($14.38) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

About Unite Group

(Get Free Report)

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.