Olympia Financial Group Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.60 (TSE:OLY)

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance

OLY opened at C$110.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$109.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$99.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$265.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.37. Olympia Financial Group has a 1 year low of C$64.80 and a 1 year high of C$122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$125.67 price objective on shares of Olympia Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

