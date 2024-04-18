Compound (COMP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $26.01 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Compound has a market cap of $439.70 million and $26.01 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for about $54.21 or 0.00085209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00032336 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012987 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003129 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,111,170 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,111,160.03855437 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 52.83621721 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 487 active market(s) with $32,518,689.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

