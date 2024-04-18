Family CFO Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Family CFO Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Family CFO Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VXF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.99. The stock had a trading volume of 276,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,345. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.81. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $176.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

