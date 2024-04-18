Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 95,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 57,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Galway Metals Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of C$28.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.32.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

