Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74. 8,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 19,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Quorum Information Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$55.13 million, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Information Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.