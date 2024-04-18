Fielmann Group (FRA:FIE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Fielmann Group AG (FRA:FIE – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €41.60 ($44.26) and last traded at €41.70 ($44.36). Approximately 18,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €41.75 ($44.41).

Fielmann Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €44.44.

About Fielmann Group

(Get Free Report)

Fielmann Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It also engages in manufacture and sale of visual aids and other optical products including glasses, frames and lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories; and merchandise various kinds and hearing aids, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.