Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Shares Down 0.2%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.85. 213,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 109,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

