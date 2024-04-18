Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Shares Down 0.1%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €147.20 ($156.60) and last traded at €148.00 ($157.45). 16,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 88,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at €148.10 ($157.55).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €134.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €138.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. It operates through Liner Shipping; and Terminal & Infrastructure segments. The company's vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo.

