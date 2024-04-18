Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.

Harleysville Financial Price Performance

Shares of HARL stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $21.23. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404. The company has a market capitalization of $77.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75. Harleysville Financial has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides consumer loans, including residential mortgages, savings account loans, and home equity line of credit, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages, line of credit, and commercial business loans.

