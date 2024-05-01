Barclays Boosts Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 1,250

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,210 ($15.20) to GBX 1,250 ($15.70) in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($13.00) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.68) to GBX 825 ($10.36) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 921.20 ($11.57).

Insider Transactions at Hargreaves Lansdown

LON HL traded up GBX 28.20 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 813.80 ($10.22). 2,158,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 676.40 ($8.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 944.80 ($11.87). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 738.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 736.88. The company has a market cap of £3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,179.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, insider Alison Platt purchased 18,696 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 748 ($9.40) per share, with a total value of £139,846.08 ($175,663.96). In other news, insider Alison Platt bought 18,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 748 ($9.40) per share, for a total transaction of £139,846.08 ($175,663.96). Also, insider Amy Stirling purchased 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.28) per share, for a total transaction of £49,985.96 ($62,788.54). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 29,459 shares of company stock worth $21,966,458. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

