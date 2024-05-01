Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 5,300 ($66.57) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.20% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($65.32) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 820 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,954 ($62.23), for a total transaction of £40,622.80 ($51,027.26). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9 shares of company stock worth $43,116. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.
