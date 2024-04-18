Head to Head Comparison: BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) & Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD)

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) and Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock Capital Investment and Collective Audience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment 32.65% 11.54% 5.93% Collective Audience N/A N/A -13.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BlackRock Capital Investment and Collective Audience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment $80.36 million 3.32 $26.24 million $0.36 10.22 Collective Audience N/A N/A -$2.50 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BlackRock Capital Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Collective Audience.

18.3% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Collective Audience shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of Collective Audience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and Collective Audience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Collective Audience 0 0 0 0 N/A

BlackRock Capital Investment presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.90%. Given BlackRock Capital Investment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BlackRock Capital Investment is more favorable than Collective Audience.

Risk & Volatility

BlackRock Capital Investment has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Collective Audience has a beta of -1.49, meaning that its stock price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment beats Collective Audience on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million. The fund invests in the form of senior and junior secured, unsecured, and subordinated debt securities and loans including cash flow, asset backed, and junior lien facilities and equity securities. It's equity investments can be structured in the form of warrants, preferred stock, common equity co-investments, and direct investments in common stock. The fund's debt investments are principally structured to provide for current cash interest and to a lesser extent non-cash interest, particularly with subordinated debt investments, through a pay-in-kind (PIK) feature. It can also make non-control investments.

About Collective Audience

Collective Audience, Inc. provides e-commerce and digital consumer acquisition solutions in the United States. Its digital marketing business enables brands and agencies to advertise across digital media and connected TV platforms. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Collective Audience, Inc. is a subsidiary of Logiq, Inc.

