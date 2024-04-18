LENZ Therapeutics (LENZ) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) is one of 282 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare LENZ Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LENZ Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get LENZ Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LENZ Therapeutics N/A -$124.65 million -1.12 LENZ Therapeutics Competitors $562.17 million -$34.62 million 6.70

LENZ Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LENZ Therapeutics. LENZ Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

54.3% of LENZ Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of LENZ Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LENZ Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENZ Therapeutics N/A -33.12% -27.96% LENZ Therapeutics Competitors -4,428.78% -224.08% -44.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LENZ Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENZ Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 LENZ Therapeutics Competitors 1422 4535 11770 202 2.60

LENZ Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 79.15%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 127.64%. Given LENZ Therapeutics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LENZ Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

LENZ Therapeutics has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LENZ Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.99, suggesting that their average share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LENZ Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

LENZ Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing aceclidine-based eye drop to enhance vision in patients diagnosed with presbyopia. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

Receive News & Ratings for LENZ Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENZ Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.