Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Shares Down 11.5%

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Approximately 100,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 302,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.53 ($0.02).

Jangada Mines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 19.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.86. The firm has a market cap of £3.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.48.

About Jangada Mines

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mining assets in Brazil. The company explores for vanadium, titanium, and iron deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Pitombeiras vanadium project located in the state of Ceará, Brazil. Jangada Mines Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

