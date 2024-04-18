Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Shares Down 0.1%

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.90. 499,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 271,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Analysts expect that Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Devices and Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

